Trump Weighs Permitting Limited Iran Enrichment
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is open to entertaining an Iranian proposal permitting limited, symbolic nuclear enrichment — on the strict condition that it forecloses any conceivable path to a nuclear weapon, senior US officials told American media Friday.
The disclosure lands as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that Tehran is putting the finishing touches on a formal proposal expected to reach Washington within days. Araghchi said the plan would pair political commitments with concrete technical safeguards designed to guarantee the program remains exclusively civilian in nature.
Washington's publicly stated position, as reported by media, remains an unequivocal demand for "zero enrichment" on Iranian soil. Yet a senior official indicated the administration would be willing to examine an offer permitting minor, purely symbolic enrichment — provided Iran backs it with ironclad guarantees.
"President Trump will be ready to accept a deal that would be substantive and that he can sell politically at home," the official said, adding that any proposal must be detailed and demonstrate that Iran's nuclear program would be peaceful.
A separate senior White House official reinforced that threshold, stating any Iranian submission must be "very detailed" and prove the nuclear program would be "benign," and that Washington would formally evaluate the offer only once it is received in writing.
In a more alarming dimension of the story, Axios also reported that Trump has been briefed on a range of military contingencies targeting Iran — scenarios that include options against Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, his son Mojtaba Khamenei, widely regarded as a potential successor, and other senior clerics. A second source independently confirmed that a plan to eliminate Khamenei and his son was placed before Trump several weeks ago, though sources stressed that no final decision has been reached.
The revelations follow a string of pointed warnings from Trump suggesting US military action against Iran could be imminent, accompanied by a visible buildup of American forces across the region — raising the stakes considerably as diplomatic back-channels remain active.
