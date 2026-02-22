403
Man Arrested for Driving Pickup Truck Into Brisbane Synagogue
(MENAFN) A man in Brisbane has been charged with a hate crime after allegedly driving his pickup truck into the gates of a local synagogue.
Security footage shows the driver stopping outside the building on Friday night, reversing his Toyota Hilux into the gates, and then driving away. Authorities said the vehicle narrowly missed a passerby before hitting the synagogue.
Michael Hogan confirmed that the suspect was apprehended within 90 minutes of the incident. Police are investigating whether mental health issues or intoxication contributed to the attack.
Libby Burke condemned the incident, stating: “This attack is not only an attack on my community, it is an attack on all of us.” On Saturday, David Crisafulli expressed support for the Jewish community, highlighting recent legislative efforts to protect places of worship: “This is another signal as to why we have put strong laws before parliament to protect all people where they worship.”
The attack comes amid a broader increase in anti-Jewish violence and hate crimes in multiple countries since the outbreak of the Gaza genocide in October 2023.
