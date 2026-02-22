Congo Presidential Election 2026 Africa24 Group Provides Comprehensive Coverage

The Republic of Congo will hold its presidential election on March 15, 2026, a vote that represents a significant milestone in strengthening democratic governance, political dialogue, and institutional stability in the country.

In a context marked by improving financial and economic conditions and a clear commitment from political stakeholders to reinforce peace and national unity, this election stands as a defining moment for the future of the Congo.

To mark this major democratic event, Africa24 Group is deploying an exceptional bilingual, multiplatform editorial system, enabling citizens, policymakers, and regional, continental, and international audiences to follow and analyze the key issues surrounding this presidential election.

A Nation of Strategic Potential

Every vote matters. Every ballot contributes to shaping the future of the Congo, driven by the programs, commitments, and visions presented by the candidates.

Special Programming: Television and Digital

Through Africa24 (French) and Africa24 English, audiences will benefit from exclusive television and digital programming, including:

Campaign Journal – Congo Presidential Election 2026: Daily immersion into the electoral process, featuring:



Profiles of presidential candidates

Presentation of their programs and political vision

In-depth reports on economic, political, and social issues Special features highlighting the regions, cities, and iconic sites of the Congo

Exclusive Interviews: In-depth interviews with candidates and their representatives, providing insight into their priorities, policy proposals, and vision for the future of the Congo.

Congo Postcards: A dedicated segment showcasing the country's cultural, economic, artistic, and sporting strengths, while highlighting key development actors and operators.

360° Coverage with Global Reach

“Congo Presidential Election 2026” will be available live, in replay, and on demand across all platforms:



AFRICA24 TV (French – Channel 249 on Canal+ Africa)

AFRICA24 English (Channel 254 on Canal+ Africa)

myAfrica24, the continent's leading HD streaming platform

With access to more than 120 million households worldwide and a strong digital presence, Africa24 Group reaffirms its commitment to delivering rigorous, balanced journalism in support of democratic processes across Africa.

Africa24 Group – Together, transforming Africa.

About Africa24 Group:

Founded in 2009, Africa24 Group is the continent's leading television and digital media network, operating four full HD channels distributed through major global broadcast platforms. Trusted by policymakers, business leaders, and decision-makers across Africa, Africa24 in French and Africa24 English are pioneers and leading African news channels.

Africa24 has expanded its leadership into sports through Africa24 Sport, the continent's first dedicated sports news channel, and into creative industries through Africa24 Infinity, a channel dedicated to showcasing Africa's creative excellence in music, arts, culture, fashion, and design. As Africa's leading audiovisual brand, Africa24 Group operates four flagship channels:



AFRICA24 TV – Leading African news channel in French, published by AMedia

AFRICA24 English – Leading African news channel in English

AFRICA24 Infinity – Channel dedicated to creative industries AFRICA24 Sport – Africa's premier sports news and competitions channel

Africa24 Group also operates myAfrica24 (available on Google Play and the App Store), the world's first HD streaming platform dedicated entirely to Africa, accessible on television, tablet, smartphone, and computer. More than 120 million households have access to Africa24 channels through major operators including Canal+, Bouygues, Orange, Bell, and others, with over 8 million digital subscribers across platforms and social media.