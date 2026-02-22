Alexandra Daddario, Andrew Form Part Ways After 3 Years, Will 'Continue To Co-Parent'

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Hollywood actress Alexandra Daddario and film producer Andrew Form have decided to call it quits after more than three years together, according to People.

A representative for the actress confirmed the news in an official statement to the outlet.

The statement said, "Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form have made the decision to end their marriage."

It further added, "The decision was made with love and respect. They will continue to co-parent their child together and appreciate privacy as they navigate this transition."

Daddario, 39, married Form, 57, in June 2022 in New Orleans. The couple share a 15-month-old son. Daddario is also a stepmother to Form's two children, Rowan, 9, and Julian, 12, from his previous marriage to actress Jordana Brewster.

Form is known for producing films such as A Quiet Place and The Purge series. Daddario made her relationship with him public in May 2021 when she shared a photo of them together on Instagram. They got engaged later that year in December and married six months later.

In July 2024, the couple announced they were expecting their first child. Daddario announced the birth of their son on Halloween 2024. In February 2025, she spoke about motherhood and said it had brought great happiness into her life.

She had then told People, "I'm very lucky. He's a great baby. He's just brought so much joy and peace in my life, so I recommend it to anyone who wants a kid."

