403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Declares Emergency in D.C. Amid Potomac Sewage Crisis
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has approved an emergency declaration for Washington, D.C., as a collapsed sewage line continues to release waste into the Potomac River, according to reports.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) stated that federal disaster assistance is now available to supplement local response efforts after the sewage line collapse, which has been ongoing since 19 January.
“The President's action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population and to provide appropriate assistance to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe,” the agency said. FEMA noted that this aid covers the District of Columbia as well as areas in Maryland and Virginia under the district’s responsibility.
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser emphasized on Friday that the Potomac spill has not affected drinking water.
The incident began when a section of the Potomac Interceptor, a major sewage pipeline managed by DC Water, collapsed, discharging over 200 million gallons of wastewater into the river. On 18 February, Bowser declared the month-long spill a local public emergency to seek federal support for the cleanup.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) stated that federal disaster assistance is now available to supplement local response efforts after the sewage line collapse, which has been ongoing since 19 January.
“The President's action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population and to provide appropriate assistance to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe,” the agency said. FEMA noted that this aid covers the District of Columbia as well as areas in Maryland and Virginia under the district’s responsibility.
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser emphasized on Friday that the Potomac spill has not affected drinking water.
The incident began when a section of the Potomac Interceptor, a major sewage pipeline managed by DC Water, collapsed, discharging over 200 million gallons of wastewater into the river. On 18 February, Bowser declared the month-long spill a local public emergency to seek federal support for the cleanup.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment