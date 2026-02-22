Al Duhail, Al Arabi Play Out 1-1 Draw In QSL

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Duhail and Al Arabi played out a 1-1 draw in their Qatar Stars League (QSL) clash at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium yesterday.

The result left sixth-placed Al Arabi on 24 points, while Al Duhail, in eighth, moved to 21 points.

Al Arabi took the lead in the 23rd minute when Karl Toko Ekambi latched onto a cross from the right and scored on the rebound after goalkeeper Salah Zakaria blocked his initial attempt.

Pablo Sarabia attempted to score Al Arabi's second goal but was denied, while Adil Boulbina was off target twice and Ibrahima Bamba saw his effort blocked before halftime.

Al Arabi goalkeeper Jasem Al Hail was kept busy in the second half, stopping shots from Edmilson Junior, Tahsin Jamshid and Bamba as Al Duhail pushed for an equaliser.

The Red Knights finally drew level in the 65th minute when Edmilson's free kick slipped past goalkeeper Jasem Al Hail and went into the net.



Despite further efforts from both sides, the 1-1 stalemate held.

Meanwhile, Al Sadd coach Roberto Mancini said his team must win all remaining matches to retain the QSL title as they face Al Wakrah today.

Al Sadd climbed to the top of the QSL table with 32 points following a commanding 4-0 victory over Al Shahania SC in their last fixture. They hold just a one-point lead over Al Gharafa, who take on Al Shamal in a simultaneous kick-off.

Al Wakrah are seventh with 22 points, but Mancini warned it would be a tough contest.

“We know this will be a difficult match. We need to work hard because we have many important games ahead, and if we want to stay at the top, we must win them all,” he said.

Al Gharafa, who were stunned by Al Sailiya last week, face a challenge from Al Shamal, who are also in the title race, sitting third with 28 points.

The Cheetahs missed out on an AFC Champions League Elite Round of 16 berth, but coach Pedro Martins said there is still plenty to play for this season.

“The season isn't over yet. The next match will be another tough test against a strong team, but I have great confidence in our players, and we will come back stronger,” said Martins.

In another clash, Al Rayyan will aim for full points when they host Al Ahli at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. Al Rayyan have 25 points, while Al Ahli are 10th with 15 points.