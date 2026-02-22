Jumbo Electronics Opens New LG Brand Shop At Place Vendôme Mall

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Jumbo Electronics, Qatar's leading retailer of consumer electronics and home appliances has announced the grand opening of its new LG Brand Shop at Place Vendôme Mall, 1st Floor, Shop #132, Lusail.

The launch of the LG Brand Shop marks another significant milestone in Jumbo Electronics' strategic retail expansion across Qatar, further strengthening its partnership with LG Electronics and enhancing brand-focused experiential retail within the country's most prestigious shopping destination.

Strategically located at Place Vendôme Mall, Lusail, the new LG Brand Shop offers customers a fully immersive brand experience, showcasing LG's latest innovations across televisions, home appliances, air solutions, IT products, and premium lifestyle electronics.

The store has been designed to reflect LG's global brand identity, combining cutting-edge technology displays with interactive product demonstration zones.

Sajed Sulaiman, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Jumbo Electronics, stated,“The opening of the LG Brand Shop at Place Vendôme reflects our continued investment in premium retail destinations and brand-focused experiences. Our collaboration with LG enables us to bring world-class innovation closer to customers in Qatar, while our omnichannel capabilities ensure convenience, accessibility, and speed.”

C.V. Rappai, Director & CEO – Jumbo Electronics, added,“Place Vendôme represents a benchmark for luxury and excellence in retail, and the launch of our LG Brand Shop here aligns perfectly with our strategic growth vision. We are committed to delivering immersive brand environments supported by strong after-sales service, digital integration, and customer-centric innovation.”

The new LG Brand Shop will feature exclusive launch promotions, live product demonstrations, personalised consultations, and comprehensive after-sales support services, further enhancing customer confidence and satisfaction.

With this opening at Place Vendôme, Jumbo Electronics continues to expand its premium retail network while reinforcing its position as a trusted technology partner in Qatar.