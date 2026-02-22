KMCC Qatar Organises Mega Blood Donation Drive

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC Qatar), a community organisation of expatriates from Kerala, recently organised a mega blood donation camp in association with Qatar National Blood Donation Centre at Hamad Medical Corporation.

The camp received an overwhelming response with 121 KMCC members donating blood. The event was presided over by KMCC Qatar President Dr. Abdul Samad. Kerala legislative assembly member Aryadan Shoukath inaugurated.

“The event underscored the community's commitment to humanitarian service and supporting Qatar's healthcare system by contributing lifesaving blood supplies. The initiative aligns with ongoing efforts to maintain adequate blood stocks for patients in need across Qatar's hospitals. Such collaborative camps play a vital role in encouraging regular blood donation,” Dr. Abdul Samad said.

“Organising this mega blood donation camp in collaboration with the Qatar National Blood Donation Centre at Hamad Medical Corporation is a testament to our community's spirit of service and solidarity. Every drop of blood donated has the power to save lives, and I am deeply grateful to all our volunteers, donors, and the dedicated team from HMC for making this possible. We remain committed to such noble initiatives that benefit society and strengthen our ties with Qatar,” he added.

KMCC Qatar has a long history of engaging in social welfare activities, including relief efforts, charitable programmes and health-related drives. This latest blood donation camp continues that tradition, highlighting the organisation's role in promoting community welfare and humanitarian values.