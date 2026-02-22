Ashghal Rolls Out 67 Projects In Q1

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has launched 67 projects during the first quarter of this year as part of its ongoing efforts to complete infrastructure developments and enhance the efficiency of service facilities across different parts of the country.

These projects cover various vital initiatives, such as the design, supply, and installation of new lighting for Al Wahda Arches (5/6 Arch), an on-demand agreement for road and infrastructure works, supervision of experimental deep well construction, rehabilitation and maintenance of the treated water network in the west of Qatar (Phase 2), and renovation and repair works at strategic sites in the north of the country (Phase 9). The projects also include improving the Industrial Area wastewater treatment plant assets (Phase 2), construction of a strategic sewer line for Karwa City and Asian City, and the completion of several road and infrastructure projects in Mebaireek, Greater Doha, Umm Ghuwailina, and the areas surrounding Al Bayt Stadium, in addition to supervising road and infrastructure development in Wadi Al Banat.

Further projects include the supervision of road development in North and East Al Kheesa (Rawdat Al Hammama), and the design and implementation of multiple service facilities such as dispatch rooms, storage stations, and warehouses for government entities. They also cover the supervision of a 1.6km sewage tunnel in North Doha, an integrated sewerage network system for Karwa and Asian cities and their surrounding areas, as well as house connection works and pedestrian crossings (Phase 4).

The portfolio further includes the implementation of road and infrastructure projects in Rawdat Aba Al Hiran and Sailiya Al Attiyah, framework contracts for road connections and consultancy services for public-private partnership contracts, the treated water network renewal programme in the south of Qatar (Phase 2), upgrades to the tunnels on Lusail Expressway and Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor, the design of administrative buildings for the Protection and Natural Reserves Sector and the Turtle Protection Centre, and the design and construction of the Western Strategic Tunnel for surface and groundwater drainage in the south of the country.

Additional projects include road and infrastructure development in south-west Al Wakrah and north of Simaisma and Al Kheesa, completion of remaining works in Umm Al Dom, modifications and additions to eight existing schools, construction of truck parking facilities in Al Ruwais, implementation of the Msheireb offices project, completion of works in Central Doha and the Corniche (Package 2), and the development of bus depots, stations, and related infrastructure.

Regarding operations and maintenance, the projects cover the supply of equipment, spare parts, and pumps for sewage networks, consultancy services for the design of a central sludge treatment plant, tunnel upgrades on Lusail Expressway and Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor, various engineering supervision and consultancy services, professional secondment contracts for managing road projects, updating the Integrated Sewerage Master Plan 2026, geotechnical and structural testing contracts, and the demolition of idle facilities and construction of new schools in Simaisma (Phase 3).

