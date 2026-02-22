HH The Amir Attends 2026 Qatar Exxonmobil Open Final

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani attended the men's final of the 34th Qatar ExxonMobil Open for tennis, which was held at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex last evening.

His Highness the Amir followed the match between World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz and World No 40 from France Arthur Fils, which Alcaraz won 6-2, 6-1. The final was attended by several of Sheikhs, ministers, ranking officials, and guests of the competition as well as tennis fans.