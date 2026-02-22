Ministry Of Public Health Holds Public Health Sector Football Tournament

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) recently organised the opening ceremony of the Third Public Health Sector Football Tournament at Aspire Athletics Track Stadium, with the attendance of a large number of health sector leaders and employees.

The tournament comes as part of the MoPH's efforts to promote physical activity among public health sector employees and to encourage them to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

A friendly match between senior health sector leaders was held during the opening ceremony.

The matches played on the opening day of the tournament witnessed strong competition among the participating teams, all aiming to win the championship trophy.

In addition to the attendance of a number of former Qatari football stars – Mubarak Mustafa“al-Sinyari, Ahmed Khalil, Ibrahim al-Ghanem, and Fahad Thani al-Zaraa, the director of Football Development at Qatar Football Association.

“The organisation of this tournament comes within the framework of the ministry's efforts to raise awareness of the importance of sport, given its significant role in promoting health and reinforcing the concept of quality of life for all members of society, particularly those working in the health sector,” said Ghanim Ibrahim al-Mohannadi, the director of the MoPH's Human Resources Department.

He affirmed that the tournament serves as a sporting platform that contributes to strengthening team spirit and co-operation among various government health entities, including the MoPH, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), and Naufar Centre.

Al-Mohannadi noted that such competitions help motivate health sector employees, enhance their readiness for work, improve their creative capabilities, and boost morale through regular physical activity, thereby supporting employees' overall public health.

Eisa al-Suwaidi, the assistant director of human resources at the MoPH and the tournament manager, stated that the number of participating teams in this year's edition has increased to include 40 teams with 12 teams from the ministry, 12 teams from the HMC, 12 teams from the PHCC, and four teams from Naufar Centre.

He added that the educational and health-related activities held alongside the tournament have also been expanded this year to include health workshops, awareness booths, and educational stations for participants and the public.

Al-Suwaidi further confirmed that the tournament's organising committee was keen to provide a professional competitive environment that adheres to the highest standards of organisation and safety, ensuring an outstanding sporting experience for all participants.

He pointed out that the strong turnout of participating teams reflects the enthusiasm and sense of belonging among health sector employees, and highlights the importance of such initiatives in promoting sportsmanship and teamwork.