Dubai Prepares For Landmark 25Th Airport Show In May 2026

Dubai will host the 25th Airport Show at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 12 to 14, drawing global aviation industry leaders, suppliers and innovators to one of the sector's most influential business platforms. The three-day event is expected to attract more than 150 exhibitors from over 30 countries and over 7,000 professionals, including 120 hosted buyers, making it a pivotal gathering for decision-makers shaping the future of airport operations and technologies.

Organised under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman of Dubai Airports, the Airport Show will spotlight cutting-edge solutions in air traffic management, air traffic control, airport security, passenger processing, and digital transformation across the airport ecosystem. With aviation infrastructure demands rising globally, exhibitors will present technologies designed to enhance safety, efficiency, capacity and network resilience for airports and air navigation service providers.

A key focus of this edition will be intelligent air traffic systems driven by artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data and real-time analytics. Industry projections indicate that global passenger traffic is set to exceed 5.2 billion in 2026, with long-term forecasts pointing to substantial growth by 2043. These trends have intensified investment in digitalised ATM and ATC capabilities to manage increasingly complex airspace demands and support rapid passenger growth.

The Show's programme features co-located conferences and forums, including the Global Airport Leaders' Forum, Airport Security Middle East, the ATC Forum and the Women in Aviation Middle East Conference. These platforms are expected to host policymakers, regulators, technology providers, operators and experts who will discuss strategies for navigating evolving operational challenges, regulatory frameworks and technological adoption across the industry.

May Ismail, Event Manager at RX Middle East, which organises the Airport Show, has emphasised the transformative role of digital and data-driven systems in airport operations. According to organisers, the exhibition will serve not only as a showcase of innovations but also as a forum for forging strategic partnerships and addressing regional and global aviation priorities.

Airports in regions spanning the Middle East, Africa and South Asia are accelerating upgrades to their airspace management systems amid competitive pressures and the need to accommodate higher flight frequencies. Investments are being channelled into technologies that improve aircraft spacing, conflict detection and control responsiveness, while enhancing passenger experience through faster processing and predictive services.

Participation by global suppliers and service providers will cover a wide range of sectors including airfield construction, ground handling equipment, security solutions, airport technology and IT systems. Decision-makers attending the Show will have opportunities to compare vendor offerings, explore procurement options and network with peers and potential collaborators in deal-making sessions and one-to-one meetings.

While the Airport Show remains a flagship B2B platform for the aviation sector, it also reflects broader strategic ambitions for the region's airport infrastructure growth and digital transformation. As airports seek to enhance operational agility and resilience, digital systems supporting ATM, predictive analytics and automated services are emerging as critical enablers of future-ready aviation networks.

Dubai's role as host underscores its position as a major global hub for aviation innovation and connectivity. With its established air transport ecosystem and continually expanding airport capacities, the city is positioned to leverage the Show's insights and partnerships to support long-term industry objectives and infrastructure development.

