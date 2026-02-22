Abu Dhabi Traffic Curbs For UAE Tour Finale

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Rolling road closures will be enforced across parts of Abu Dhabi on Sunday afternoon as the UAE Tour concludes with its final stage, prompting authorities to advise motorists to plan ahead and expect delays.

Abu Dhabi Police and the Integrated Transport Centre confirmed that temporary traffic diversions will be introduced along key corridors linked to the race route, with closures moving in tandem with the peloton. The measures are scheduled for Sunday, 22 February, coinciding with the climactic stage of the Middle East's only UCI WorldTour cycling event.

The final leg traditionally draws elite riders through central districts of the capital before a decisive ascent at Jebel Hafeet in Al Ain, a climb that has often shaped the general classification. Organisers said traffic management plans have been coordinated with multiple agencies to minimise disruption while ensuring the safety of riders, support teams and spectators.

Police indicated that rolling closures will begin shortly before the race convoy approaches each section, reopening once cyclists and accompanying vehicles have passed. Motorists have been urged to use alternative routes, adhere to temporary signage and follow instructions from officers stationed along the course.

Public transport services are also expected to adjust routes and schedules in affected areas. Officials said real-time updates would be provided through official social media channels and transport platforms, advising commuters to check for notifications before travelling.

The UAE Tour, organised by RCS Sport in partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council, spans seven stages across the Emirates, combining flat sprint routes with mountain finishes and desert terrain. Since its inception in 2019, the race has grown into a prominent fixture on the international cycling calendar, attracting leading teams such as UAE Team Emirates, Ineos Grenadiers and Jumbo-Visma.

Sunday's finale is anticipated to draw spectators along parts of the route, particularly near iconic landmarks and the mountain finish. Authorities have designated specific viewing zones to manage crowds and maintain public safety. Barriers and security checkpoints will be in place in high-footfall areas.

Sporting analysts note that the closing stage frequently proves decisive. The steep gradients of Jebel Hafeet, rising more than 1,000 metres above sea level, have previously determined overall winners, including Tadej Pogačar and Adam Yates. With general classification standings often separated by seconds heading into the last day, teams are expected to deploy aggressive tactics.

Abu Dhabi has positioned the UAE Tour as a centrepiece of its broader sports and tourism strategy. Officials argue that hosting a WorldTour event reinforces the capital's status as a destination for international competitions, complementing fixtures such as the Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and major golf tournaments.

Transport planners say the rolling closure model is designed to balance event requirements with urban mobility. Unlike full-day shutdowns, this approach restricts traffic only for limited windows, reducing prolonged congestion. However, drivers in areas including Khalifa City, Sheikh Zayed Bridge corridors and routes towards Al Ain are likely to encounter temporary bottlenecks.

Emergency services will maintain access corridors throughout the race, with contingency plans in place to respond to incidents. Authorities have stressed that access to hospitals and essential facilities will not be compromised.

The cycling event has also brought logistical challenges beyond traffic management. Teams and organisers operate a sizeable caravan of technical vehicles, medical units and broadcast trucks, necessitating meticulous coordination. Broadcasters will transmit live coverage to international audiences, with helicopter and motorcycle cameras tracking the peloton across urban and desert landscapes.

Economic observers point to the tourism uplift associated with such events, citing hotel occupancy rates and hospitality spending linked to visiting teams, officials and fans. While exact figures vary year to year, stakeholders maintain that the global media exposure contributes to the Emirate's brand visibility.

Residents in affected neighbourhoods have expressed mixed reactions. Some welcome the international attention and festive atmosphere, while others voice concerns about weekend travel disruptions. Authorities have acknowledged the inconvenience and emphasised that closures are temporary and confined to the race window.

Cycling's governing body, the Union Cycliste Internationale, categorises the UAE Tour as part of its WorldTour series, placing it alongside races such as the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia in terms of ranking points and team participation. For professional riders, the February race offers early-season opportunities to test form ahead of European classics and Grand Tours.

Weather conditions are forecast to be clear, with moderate temperatures typical for February in the capital, factors that could influence race dynamics on exposed desert stretches. Team strategists will weigh wind patterns and positioning ahead of the mountain ascent.

