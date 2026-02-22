14 Arab And Islamic Countries, Secretariats Of GCC, Arab League, OIC Condemn Statements Made By The United States Ambassador To Israel

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of Turkiye, the Syrian Arab Republic, the State of Palestine, the State of Kuwait, the Lebanese Republic, the Sultanate of Oman, and the secretariats of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the League of Arab States (LAS), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and express their strong condemnation and profound concern regarding the statements made by the United States Ambassador to Israel, in which he indicated that it would be acceptable for Israel to exercise control over territories belonging to Arab states, including the occupied West Bank.

They affirm their countries' categorical rejection of such dangerous and inflammatory remarks, which constitute a flagrant violation of the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and pose a grave threat to the security and stability of the region.

The Ministries stress that these statements directly contradict the vision put forward by US President Donald J. Trump, as well as the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, which are based on containing escalation and creating a political horizon for a comprehensive settlement that ensures the Palestinian people have their own independent state.

They underscored that the plan is grounded in promoting tolerance and peaceful coexistence, and that remarks seeking to legitimize control over the lands of others undermine these objectives, fuel tensions, and constitute incitement rather than advancing peace.

The Ministries reaffirm that Israel has no sovereignty whatsoever over the Occupied Palestinian Territory or any other occupied Arab lands. They reiterated their firm rejection of any attempts to annex the West Bank or separate it from the Gaza Strip, their strong opposition to the expansion of settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and their categorical rejection of any threat to the sovereignty of Arab states.

They further warn that the continuation of Israel's expansionist policies and unlawful measures will only inflame violence and conflict in the region and undermine the prospects for peace and called for an end to these incendiary statements. The Ministries underscored their countries' steadfast commitment to the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and to the establishment of their independent state along the lines of Jun. 4, 1967 and the end of the occupation of all Arab lands