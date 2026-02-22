Interior Minister Patronizes Graduation Ceremony Of Police Sciences, Int. Fire Safety Management Students
Held at the Academy's training ground, the ceremony was attended by a number of officials, senior officers, and department directors, in addition to guests and the graduates' families.
The program featured a military parade performed by the graduates, reflecting their high level of training and operational readiness. Outstanding graduates were also honored in recognition of their academic and training excellence.
A total of 166 graduates completed the programs, including 154 from the Diploma in Police Sciences, 124 from the Ministry of Interior and 30 from the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya). The Diploma in International Fire Safety Management saw the graduation of 12 participants, including three scholarship recipients from the State of Palestine.
This milestone reflects the Police Academy's continued commitment to preparing highly qualified national cadres, equipped with the academic knowledge and practical skills required to perform their duties with competence and professionalism, in line with the highest standards in policing and fire safety.
