Pakistan Strikes Militant Hideouts On Afghan Border

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Pakistan said on Sunday that it carried out strikes along the border with Afghanistan, targeting hideouts of Pakistani militants it blames for recent attacks inside the country.

Pakistani authorities did not say in precisely which areas the strikes were carried out or provide additional details.

Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar wrote on X that the army carried out intelligence based selective targeting of seven camps and hideouts belonging to Pakistani Taliban and its affiliates.

He added that an affiliate of ISIS group was also targeted in the border region.

In October, Pakistan also conducted strikes deep inside Afghanistan to target militant hideouts as part of its efforts to contain security threats.

"Pakistan has always strived for maintaining peace and stability in the region, but at the same time the safety and security of our citizens remains our top priority," the Information Minister said.