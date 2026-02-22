60,000 Palestinians Perform Isha And Taraweeh Prayers At Al Aqsa Mosque

In a statement, the Jerusalem Governorate said that 60,000 worshipers observed the Isha and Taraweeh prayers at Al Aqsa Mosque despite restrictions and tightened measures imposed by Israeli occupation forces on the entry of worshipers.

