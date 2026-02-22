Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
60,000 Palestinians Perform Isha And Taraweeh Prayers At Al Aqsa Mosque


2026-02-22 04:02:23
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Around 60,000 Palestinians performed the Isha and Taraweeh prayers at the courtyards of Al Aqsa Mosque on Saturday.

In a statement, the Jerusalem Governorate said that 60,000 worshipers observed the Isha and Taraweeh prayers at Al Aqsa Mosque despite restrictions and tightened measures imposed by Israeli occupation forces on the entry of worshipers.

Gulf Times

