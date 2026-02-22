QSE Index Opens Lower

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange, QSE, general index edged down 0.04 percent at the start of trading on Sunday, shedding 4.87 points to 11,224, compared to the previous session's closing.

The market was weighed down by declines across four sectors, led by Transportation (-0.48 pecent), followed by Industrials (-0.32 percent), Banks and Financial Services (-0.12 percent), and Insurance (-0.10 percent). Meanwhile, the performance was positive for Telecoms (+0.22 percent), Real Estate (+0.21 percent), and Consumer Goods and Services (+0.19 percent).

By 10:00 am, QSE reported a turnover of QAR 37.335 million, with 16.550 million shares traded in 2,011 transactions.