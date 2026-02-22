Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Sends Congratulations To Governor-General Of Saint Lucia

Doha, Qatar: The Amir, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent on Sunday a cable of congratulations to the Governor-General of Saint Lucia, HE Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

