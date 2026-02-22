8 Asylum Seekers' Bodies Found In Libya, Greece

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The bodies of five asylum seekers have been found on the Libyan coast, while three others died and around 20 were rescued after a boat capsized near the Greek island of Crete, media reports said on Sunday.

Libyan authorities recovered the bodies of five asylum seekers that washed ashore near the capital, Tripoli, according to Al Jazeera.

The bodies were discovered on Saturday by residents of the coastal town of Qasr al-Akhyar. Hassan al-Ghawil, head of investigations at the Qasr al-Akhyar police station, told Reuters that the victims were all dark-skinned, including two women.

In a separate incident, a refugee boat capsized off the coast of Crete, resulting in the deaths of three refugees and the rescue of at least 20 others. Most of those rescued are reported to be from Egypt and Sudan.

