8 Asylum Seekers' Bodies Found In Libya, Greece
Libyan authorities recovered the bodies of five asylum seekers that washed ashore near the capital, Tripoli, according to Al Jazeera.
The bodies were discovered on Saturday by residents of the coastal town of Qasr al-Akhyar. Hassan al-Ghawil, head of investigations at the Qasr al-Akhyar police station, told Reuters that the victims were all dark-skinned, including two women.
In a separate incident, a refugee boat capsized off the coast of Crete, resulting in the deaths of three refugees and the rescue of at least 20 others. Most of those rescued are reported to be from Egypt and Sudan.
sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment