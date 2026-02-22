403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Palestinian Martyred By Israeli Occupation Gunfire In West Bank
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian was shot and killed by the Israeli occupation forces' on Saturday evening in the town of Beit Furik, east of Nablus, in the West Bank.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a press statement on Sunday that 17-year-old Mohammad Hanani was martyred after suffering head injuries during clashes with occupation forces, which also left a child wounded by live fire in the foot.
Israeli occupation forces had stormed the town following an attack by settlers on its outskirts, in order to provide protection for the settlers.
The Palestinian Prisoners Club said Israeli occupation forces arrested eight Palestinians, including three children, during a raid on the city of Qalqilya in the northern West Bank. (end)
nq
The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a press statement on Sunday that 17-year-old Mohammad Hanani was martyred after suffering head injuries during clashes with occupation forces, which also left a child wounded by live fire in the foot.
Israeli occupation forces had stormed the town following an attack by settlers on its outskirts, in order to provide protection for the settlers.
The Palestinian Prisoners Club said Israeli occupation forces arrested eight Palestinians, including three children, during a raid on the city of Qalqilya in the northern West Bank. (end)
nq
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment