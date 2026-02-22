403
Al Tamimi and Company Appoints Graham de Guise as Chief People Officer
(MENAFN- NEWSBEAT WIRE) Al Tamimi and Company has appointed Graham de Guise as Chief People Officer (CPO), reinforcing the firm’s commitment to building a high-performance culture and investing in its people across the region and internationally.
Graham joins from Osborne Clarke, where he served as Chief People Officer and member of both the International and UK Executive Boards. He brings nearly three decades of senior HR leadership experience across international professional services organisations, including Fieldfisher, TLT Solicitors and ‘EY.
Throughout his career, Graham has led firm-wide transformation initiatives spanning partner remuneration, leadership development, succession planning, talent management and performance culture. He has extensive experience advising Boards and Managing Partners on aligning people strategy with long-term business growth.
Commenting on the appointment, Essam Al Tamimi, Founder and Chairman of Al Tamimi and Company, said:
“Our people are the foundation of our success. As we continue to evolve as a modern, forward-looking law firm, strengthening our leadership in talent and culture is essential. Graham brings exceptional experience from leading international firms, and we are confident that his expertise will support the next phase of our growth.”
Jody Waugh, Managing Partner, added:
“Graham brings a strong track record of building high-performance cultures within complex, multi-office firms. His leadership will help further strengthen our talent strategy and ensure we continue to attract and develop exceptional people across the region.”
As Chief People Officer, Graham will oversee the firm’s People & Culture strategy across all offices, focusing on leadership development, partner and talent progression, performance frameworks, reward strategy, and organisational effectiveness ensuring the firm continues to attract, retain and develop the highest calibre of professionals.
