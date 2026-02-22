403
Jersey Chief Minister Criticizes Guernsey Over Loganair Route Rejection
(MENAFN) Jersey’s chief minister has expressed disappointment that Guernsey did not approve a licence for Loganair to operate inter-island flights, according to reports.
The Scottish airline had applied to provide services from Guernsey to Southampton and Jersey, but Guernsey’s Transport Licensing Authority provisionally denied the request last month.
Deputy Lyndon Farnham criticized Guernsey for also not responding to applications from DFDS seeking to increase ferry services, emphasizing that both islands need to work harder to improve inter-island travel.
Deputy Andrew Niles, vice-president of Guernsey’s Committee for Economic Development, said the committee was “taking the time to engage” with local businesses and the community before making final decisions.
Last week, Jersey’s minister for sustainable economic development visited Guernsey to discuss air and sea transport links with local officials.
Speaking to reporters, the chief minister said he was disappointed by recent decisions from Guernsey. He stated, “From Jersey's point of view, we are keen to say yes to everything. We are disappointed that Guernsey said no to Loganair.
“We're disappointed that we still haven't had a response in relation to the [ferry operator] DFDS application to run increased services between the islands.
“Jersey are here to develop inter-island transports. We want to work closely with Guernsey to do that and we're open for further discussions and look forward to finding some solutions.”
