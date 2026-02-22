403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Al Ain Clinch Jiu-Jitsu Title at Hafeet Sport Challenge; Sharjah Self-Defence Finish Second
(MENAFN- Action PR) Al Ain, 21 February 2026: Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club secured top honours in the jiu-jitsu competition at the Hafeet Sport Challenge, finishing ahead of Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club in second place, while Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club claimed third. The championship concluded on Friday at Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club, drawing strong participation from Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 athletes representing top clubs and academies across the UAE.
Contested under an open belt format, the matches featured high-intensity action, with athletes using a variety of styles and tactical approaches. The format raised the level of competition and pushed competitors across all age divisions to perform at their best.
Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, the Hafeet Sport Challenge is the largest sporting event in Al Ain. More than 4,000 athletes compete across 36 sports, showing the strong support for sport and youth development in the region.
Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said including jiu-jitsu in the Hafeet Sport Challenge shows the sport’s growing role in encouraging healthy lifestyles in the community. He said that during the “Year of the Family,” the championship has added importance because it promotes sport as a shared family activity and helps young athletes build discipline and self-confidence. He added that the Federation aims to make jiu-jitsu part of daily family life, helping to develop a physically and mentally balanced generation.
Saeed Abdullah Ahmed Al Jabri, Member of the Higher Organising Committee of the Hafeet Sport Challenge, said the event brings together different sports and age groups under one platform, giving athletes wide opportunities to compete. He noted that jiu-jitsu holds a strong position in the event because of its growing popularity and high competitive level, contributing to a complete sporting experience that reflects the strength of sport in Al Ain.
Zayed Al Kaabi, coach of Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club, said the championship was an important opportunity to evaluate athletes and improve their readiness. He said the club entered around 150 athletes across different divisions. He added, “The open belt format allows athletes of different levels to compete against each other, which helps them improve and gain experience, especially in youth categories. We entered many athletes to give them the chance to compete and test their readiness, and we aimed to perform strongly and compete for the title.”
Omar Mohammed Bashir, father of Amir from Al Ain Club in the Under-14 category, said his son’s participation helped build his confidence and ability to handle competition. He said he noticed a clear improvement in his commitment to training and preparation. He added, “In this championship, we saw a change in how Amir handled competition. He was more focused and calmer before matches and more accepting of the results. As a family, being there to support him made a big difference and encouraged him to keep improving.”
Rashid Mohammed Al Hammadi of Al Ain Club, who won bronze in the Under-16 55 kg division, said he was proud of his medal and described the open belt matches as challenging. He said, “I faced opponents with different styles, and I had to stay focused and adjust in every match. The open belt system gave me the chance to compete against different levels, which helped me gain experience and improve. I’m happy to win a medal and thank my coaches for their support.”
Contested under an open belt format, the matches featured high-intensity action, with athletes using a variety of styles and tactical approaches. The format raised the level of competition and pushed competitors across all age divisions to perform at their best.
Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, the Hafeet Sport Challenge is the largest sporting event in Al Ain. More than 4,000 athletes compete across 36 sports, showing the strong support for sport and youth development in the region.
Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said including jiu-jitsu in the Hafeet Sport Challenge shows the sport’s growing role in encouraging healthy lifestyles in the community. He said that during the “Year of the Family,” the championship has added importance because it promotes sport as a shared family activity and helps young athletes build discipline and self-confidence. He added that the Federation aims to make jiu-jitsu part of daily family life, helping to develop a physically and mentally balanced generation.
Saeed Abdullah Ahmed Al Jabri, Member of the Higher Organising Committee of the Hafeet Sport Challenge, said the event brings together different sports and age groups under one platform, giving athletes wide opportunities to compete. He noted that jiu-jitsu holds a strong position in the event because of its growing popularity and high competitive level, contributing to a complete sporting experience that reflects the strength of sport in Al Ain.
Zayed Al Kaabi, coach of Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club, said the championship was an important opportunity to evaluate athletes and improve their readiness. He said the club entered around 150 athletes across different divisions. He added, “The open belt format allows athletes of different levels to compete against each other, which helps them improve and gain experience, especially in youth categories. We entered many athletes to give them the chance to compete and test their readiness, and we aimed to perform strongly and compete for the title.”
Omar Mohammed Bashir, father of Amir from Al Ain Club in the Under-14 category, said his son’s participation helped build his confidence and ability to handle competition. He said he noticed a clear improvement in his commitment to training and preparation. He added, “In this championship, we saw a change in how Amir handled competition. He was more focused and calmer before matches and more accepting of the results. As a family, being there to support him made a big difference and encouraged him to keep improving.”
Rashid Mohammed Al Hammadi of Al Ain Club, who won bronze in the Under-16 55 kg division, said he was proud of his medal and described the open belt matches as challenging. He said, “I faced opponents with different styles, and I had to stay focused and adjust in every match. The open belt system gave me the chance to compete against different levels, which helped me gain experience and improve. I’m happy to win a medal and thank my coaches for their support.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment