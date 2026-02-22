403
ALL AMERICAN SHOWDOWN AWAITS AS PEGULA, ANISIMOVA SEAL SEMI SPOTS AT DUBAI DUTY FREE TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS
(MENAFN- Action PR) Dubai, UAE – Thursday 19th February, 2026: WTA1000 week at this year’s Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is heading for an epic conclusion with two top-ranked players sealing progression to Friday’s semi-finals after mouthwatering marathons on Centre Court today.
In a quarterfinal line-up where three of the four matches featured first-time meetings, the opening match pitted last year’s defeated finalist, Denmark’s towering Clara Tauson, against fourth seed Jessica Pegula.
Prior to play, neither player had lost a set in Dubai this year and the early throes of the tie demonstrated exactly why, as both exchanged blistering baseline groundstroke winners under the early afternoon sunshine. After a tense 40-plus minutes, a single break of serve was enough for Pegula to take the first set, 6-3.
The second set, however, saw a sharp reversal of fortunes. Tauson, widely regarded as a junior prodigy after surpassing 2011 Dubai champion Caroline Wozniacki's record as the youngest winner of the Danish tennis championship before she became the first-ever Dane to top the junior world rankings, rediscovered her ruthless streak.
With crosswinds swirling around Centre Court, the Dane took more risks and found the desired levels of accuracy as she broke Pegula twice in succession to claim the set 6-2 and level the tie.
With the delicately poised final set proceeding on serve until 3-3, Pegula struck a decisive break in game seven to move ahead. After respective holds of serve, the American held once more to clinch the match, seal progression to the final four, and ensure a minimum of US$197,000 in prize money as well as 390 ranking points.
“I’m starting to feel more like myself again after a tough stretch earlier in the season,” said the World No5, before serving an ominous warning to her Dubai title rivals. “I’ve been serving better and moving well physically, and the work with my coaches have helped me get back to the roots of my game.”
Pegula will face second seed and World No6 Amanda Anisimova after she triumphed 2-6, 7-5, 7-6(4), against defending champion and fifth seed Mirra Andreeva in a thrill-a-minute encounter that clocked in at just under 160 minutes.
In only the second meeting between the two players – Anisimova edged Andreeva in a three-setter in Miami last year – the pair produced arguably the tie of the tournament so far. For three sets, the rollercoaster contest had everything: Power, touch, stunning shot selection and execution, dramatic rallies, and the moments of world-class quality expected when two top five seeds meet.
After sharing the first two sets, and with a near-capacity Centre Court enthralled by the pendulum-like momentum, the match ramped up yet another gear in the deciding set. Andreeva went 3-1 up after breaking her American opponent twice in a row, but Anisimova hit back by winning four games on the spin to serve for the match at 5-4.
Andreeva, the youngest winner in both Dubai and any WTA1000 event, was not yet ready to relinquish her title defence, lifting her game to win the next three games and move 6-5 ahead. Anisimova, after holding serve to make it 6-6, started the tiebreaker with greater purpose, eventually holding the third of her four match points to dethrone Andreeva and seal an all-American semi-final with Pegula.
“It was almost me in tears there at the end,” said Anisimova, referring to Andreeva, who sat inconsolably crying post-match. “It was such a tough battle, Meera fought so hard today, she's playing so well and was fighting like a champion on court. I feel like these types of matches, it's always tough that someone has lose at the end of the day. But, yeah, I feel like we both played great, and I’m really happy to get through.
“I love playing here in Dubai and I’m really excited for every match. Every point is going to be different, and I really enjoy that challenge. I play against Jess tomorrow, so another great fight, and hopefully we'll have a good match. It’s always exciting against another American, she's always bringing her best, and I feel like we always have great matches.”
The 26th edition of the annual WTA event runs until February 21 and features 16 of the world’s top 20 ranked female players and 33 of the top 40. The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is owned and organised by Dubai Duty Free and held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It will be followed by the emirate’s annual ATP 500 men’s tournament from February 23 to 28.
There are multiple ticket categories still on sale for the 2026 Championships, with prices starting from Dh65. For full details, visit dubaidutyfreetennischampionshipsor ticketmaster
