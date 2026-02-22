403
MPs Plan Inquiry into UK Trade Envoys Following Andrew Arrest
(MENAFN) Members of the UK Business and Trade Committee are set to meet on Tuesday to discuss launching an inquiry into the role of trade envoys, following the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, according to reports.
The former prince was taken into custody by Thames Valley Police on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office and was released under investigation 11 hours later.
Andrew served as the UK’s trade envoy from 2001 to 2011, a position that gave him privileged access to senior government officials and business leaders around the world.
The cross-party committee will examine possible measures regarding the envoy role after allegations that Andrew shared confidential government documents while in office, but it will avoid focusing on him personally while the police investigation is ongoing.
The inquiry comes as the government considers legislation to remove Andrew from the royal line of succession — he is currently eighth in line — amid pressure over his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein and has not responded to requests for comment regarding allegations that emerged following the US release of millions of files connected to the late financier’s case, according to reports.
On Saturday, unmarked police vehicles were again observed at Andrew’s former Windsor residence, Royal Lodge, where he lived for many years. Thames Valley Police are expected to continue searching the 30-room property until Monday.
