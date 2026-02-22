Launch Of Britishroyalhonours: First Dedicated Service Supporting US Citizens Seeking British Royal Honours

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Feb. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team behind Bayleaf, a global advisory firm specialising in recognition and honours, today announced the launch of, the first dedicated platform designed to support, including those in the United States, seeking nomination to the United Kingdom's prestigious Royal Honours system.

Although the British Honours System is open to individuals worldwide, there has historically been no specialist service focused on guiding international nominees through its complex and highly structured process. addresses this gap by providing expert, end-to-end support for individuals and organisations outside the UK wishing to recognise exceptional contributions through honours such as MBE, OBE, CBE and KBE/DBE.

A Comprehensive Suite of Nomination Services



Eligibility assessments to evaluate nomination potential

Step-by-step guidance covering process, requirements and best practice End-to-end nomination management, including evidence gathering, drafting and submission



offers a full range of professional services designed to make the honours process more accessible and achievable for international nominees, including:

Specialist Expertise for US Citizens

While serving clients globally, the team brings over a decade of experience supporting nominations from the United States. This includes advising leaders and organisations across philanthropy, healthcare, public service, industry, technology and the arts.

The service builds on extensive experience working with US-based nominees from governmental, corporate, charitable and humanitarian sectors, providing cultural insight alongside deep technical knowledge of the UK Honours system.

A New Pathway to International Recognition

“Outstanding service deserves recognition, wherever it happens. By creating the first dedicated advisory platform for non-UK citizens, we're making the British Honours System more approachable for remarkable individuals across the globe.”

- Mike McKie, Founder, Bayleaf

About

is the world's first advisory service dedicated exclusively to international nominations to the British Royal Honours. Built by the team behind , the platform provides expert guidance and full-service nomination support for clients worldwide, with specialist experience in nominations from the United States and India.

About Mike McKie

Mike McKie is the founder of Bayleaf and a specialist in UK honours and recognition. He has advised on national honours submissions for community leaders, professionals and high-profile figures, and is a published commentator on the British Honours system in The Independent and Royal Central.

