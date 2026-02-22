403
African Energy Chamber to Lead Delegation to Venezuela
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) SANDTON, South Africa, February 21, 2026/ -- The African Energy Chamber (AEC) () will lead a high-level delegation to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on 22 to 26 February 2026 to deepen bilateral oil and gas ties between Venezuela and Africa.
As an honorary member of the African Petroleum Producers Organization, Venezuela has consistently supported Africa in its oil and gas endeavors.
The delegation will meet with government officials, business leaders and energy stakeholders to foster bilateral energy trade relations and opportunities for future energy investments.
