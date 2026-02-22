Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

African Energy Chamber to Lead Delegation to Venezuela


2026-02-22 03:21:16
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) SANDTON, South Africa, February 21, 2026/ -- The African Energy Chamber (AEC) () will lead a high-level delegation to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on 22 to 26 February 2026 to deepen bilateral oil and gas ties between Venezuela and Africa.
As an honorary member of the African Petroleum Producers Organization, Venezuela has consistently supported Africa in its oil and gas endeavors.
The delegation will meet with government officials, business leaders and energy stakeholders to foster bilateral energy trade relations and opportunities for future energy investments.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.

MENAFN22022026007071015200ID1110772720



News.Africa-Wire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search