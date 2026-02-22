403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
How RelyEZ is powering Africa’s growing solar and storage demand
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, February 20, 2026/ - Across Africa, the rapid rollout of solar generation is shifting the challenge from simply adding capacity to integrating power reliably into weak and unstable grids. Diesel dependence, frequency instability and limited transmission infrastructure are driving demand for battery energy storage systems (BESS) not as optional hardware, but as core infrastructure for resilient power systems.
In markets from East to West Africa, storage is increasingly deployed not for arbitrage but for reliability, stability and energy access — especially in hybrid microgrids and solar-plus-storage projects that reduce fuel costs and improve service continuity.
To meet these needs, developers and utilities are moving beyond standalone batteries toward end-to-end storage solutions that bundle engineered systems, intelligent controls and lifecycle support. This approach enables faster integration, higher performance under Africa’s challenging operating conditions and stronger bankability for long-term financing.
VUKA Group, as Rely’Z’s regional partner, plays a key role in delivering these solutions across Africa. VUKA Group provides local expertise, project management, and support services, ensuring that Re’yEZ’s modular, containerised platforms and intelligent Energy Management Systems are deployed effectively and optimised for African conditions. Together, RelyEZ and VUKA Group are helping utilities and communities integrate storage, strengthen grid stability, and advance renewable energy access.
In markets from East to West Africa, storage is increasingly deployed not for arbitrage but for reliability, stability and energy access — especially in hybrid microgrids and solar-plus-storage projects that reduce fuel costs and improve service continuity.
To meet these needs, developers and utilities are moving beyond standalone batteries toward end-to-end storage solutions that bundle engineered systems, intelligent controls and lifecycle support. This approach enables faster integration, higher performance under Africa’s challenging operating conditions and stronger bankability for long-term financing.
VUKA Group, as Rely’Z’s regional partner, plays a key role in delivering these solutions across Africa. VUKA Group provides local expertise, project management, and support services, ensuring that Re’yEZ’s modular, containerised platforms and intelligent Energy Management Systems are deployed effectively and optimised for African conditions. Together, RelyEZ and VUKA Group are helping utilities and communities integrate storage, strengthen grid stability, and advance renewable energy access.
News.Africa-Wire
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment