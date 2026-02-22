403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University Celebrates the Year of Family with a University Iftar Alongside the UAE Tour 2026
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Febryaur 20, 2026: In an atmosphere that combined community spirit and sporting excellence, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) celebrated the “Year of Family” by organizing a University Iftar, held alongside hosting the finish line of Stage Five of the eighth edition of the UAE Tour 2026. The only global cycling event in the Middle East recognized on the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) calendar, featuring elite international teams and professional riders.
The stage extended over a distance of 166 kilometres within the Sprint category, with the participation of 21 international teams and 147 professional cyclists. The university campus was transformed into an international platform reflecting the UAE’s standing as a global hub for organizing and hosting major sporting events.
This hosting underscores the University’s active presence within the national ecosystem as a partner in initiatives that enhance quality of life and promote a culture of physical activity. Earlier, the university hosted the conclusion of the Dubai stage of the UAE Women’s Tour 2026, in support of community sports and women’s empowerment.
In the same context, the University organized a collective Iftar for academic and administrative staff, their families, and learners, coinciding with the ‘Year of Family.’ This initiative reflects HBMSU’s commitment to fostering a positive work environment that strengthens institutional cohesion, social balance, and overall quality of life, while reinforcing the values of connection and unity championed by this national year.
His Excellency Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, stated: “Hosting one of the UAE Tour stages embodies HBMSU’s role as an educational institution actively supporting national initiatives that enhance quality of life and promote a culture of physical activity and healthy living. In parallel, organizing the university’s collective Iftar in conjunction with the Year of Family reflects our commitment to reinforcing the values of institutional and social cohesion, aligned with our vision of building an integrated educational and human-centred environment grounded in balance, well-being, and the spirit of one family.”
He added that the University views such events and initiatives as interactive platforms that strengthen partnerships between educational institutions and the wider community, while contributing to the promotion of positive values and healthy lifestyles, in line with the nation’s sustainable development agenda.
The stage extended over a distance of 166 kilometres within the Sprint category, with the participation of 21 international teams and 147 professional cyclists. The university campus was transformed into an international platform reflecting the UAE’s standing as a global hub for organizing and hosting major sporting events.
This hosting underscores the University’s active presence within the national ecosystem as a partner in initiatives that enhance quality of life and promote a culture of physical activity. Earlier, the university hosted the conclusion of the Dubai stage of the UAE Women’s Tour 2026, in support of community sports and women’s empowerment.
In the same context, the University organized a collective Iftar for academic and administrative staff, their families, and learners, coinciding with the ‘Year of Family.’ This initiative reflects HBMSU’s commitment to fostering a positive work environment that strengthens institutional cohesion, social balance, and overall quality of life, while reinforcing the values of connection and unity championed by this national year.
His Excellency Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, stated: “Hosting one of the UAE Tour stages embodies HBMSU’s role as an educational institution actively supporting national initiatives that enhance quality of life and promote a culture of physical activity and healthy living. In parallel, organizing the university’s collective Iftar in conjunction with the Year of Family reflects our commitment to reinforcing the values of institutional and social cohesion, aligned with our vision of building an integrated educational and human-centred environment grounded in balance, well-being, and the spirit of one family.”
He added that the University views such events and initiatives as interactive platforms that strengthen partnerships between educational institutions and the wider community, while contributing to the promotion of positive values and healthy lifestyles, in line with the nation’s sustainable development agenda.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment