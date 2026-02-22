403
Novartis Receives Dual Recognition for Clinical Research Excellence in Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- ProGlobal Media) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 18 February 2026: Novartis commenced 2026 with two significant recognitions in Saudi Arabia, affirming its leadership in clinical research and contributions to the Kingdom’s developing healthcare sector.
At the Clinical Trials Transformation Conference: Unraveling the Future in Riyadh, Novartis was awarded First Place in the Clinical Research Contribution Award, presented by King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre. This accolade acknowledges Novartis’ commitment to advancing high-quality clinical research in Saudi Arabia and enhancing local scientific expertise.
Additionally, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), through its 2025 clinical trials statistics, recognized Novartis as the leading multinational company contributing to clinical trials within the Kingdom. This recognition further demonstrates Novartis’ ongoing investment in research and development as well as its dedication to delivering innovative therapies to patients in Saudi Arabia.
These dual recognitions underscore the value of a robust clinical research environment in establishing Saudi Arabia as a center for global healthcare innovation, directly supporting the objectives outlined in Saudi Vision 2030. By integrating advanced clinical trials with rigorous research efforts, Novartis continues to support the Kingdom’s growth as a leader in healthcare innovation benefiting patients both locally and internationally.
Amir Abdulaziz, Country President of Novartis Saudi Arabia, stated: “Beginning the year with these recognitions reflects our sustained partnership with the Kingdom. These acknowledgments emphasize the effectiveness of our collaboration with regulatory bodies, healthcare institutions, and professionals, as well as our collective commitment to meaningful clinical research. Consistent with Vision 2030, we remain dedicated to reimagining medicine, investing in local talent, and positioning Saudi Arabia at the forefront of healthcare innovation.”
Novartis maintains a long-established presence in Saudi Arabia, committed to supporting Vision 2030 by improving health outcomes, promoting innovation, contributing to economic diversification, and investing in people and communities. In 2025, Novartis medicines reached millions of patients across the Kingdom, ensuring access to innovative therapeutic solutions. By addressing unmet medical needs and introducing advanced treatments, Novartis seeks to enhance quality of life and improve long-term health outcomes.
Human capital remains central to Novartis’ operations in Saudi Arabia. In line with Vision 2030’s priorities on employment, Saudization, and advancing women's workforce participation, Novartis continues to attract, develop, and retain local talent, foster an inclusive and diverse work environment, and support professional development and leadership initiatives. These efforts not only advance healthcare but also contribute to the broader development of the life sciences sector and the economic transformation of the Kingdom.
