Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Saint Lucia On Independence Day


2026-02-22 03:15:33
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Sunday, to Governor-General of Saint Lucia Cyril Errol Charles on his country's Independence Day.
His Highness conveyed his sincere congratulations on the occasion, wishing him lasting good health and well-being, Saint Lucia and its people continued progress and prosperity. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

