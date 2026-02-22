403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Saint Lucia On Independence Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Sunday, to Governor-General of Saint Lucia Cyril Errol Charles on his country's Independence Day.
His Highness conveyed his sincere congratulations on the occasion, wishing him lasting good health and well-being, Saint Lucia and its people continued progress and prosperity. (end)
ahm
His Highness conveyed his sincere congratulations on the occasion, wishing him lasting good health and well-being, Saint Lucia and its people continued progress and prosperity. (end)
ahm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment