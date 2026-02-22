403
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Saint Lucia On Independence Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Sunday, to Governor-General of Saint Lucia Cyril Errol Charles on his country's Independence Day, wishing him good health and further progress and prosperity. (end)
ahm
ahm
