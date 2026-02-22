403
Saudi Arabia Marks Founding Day, Celebrating Three Centuries Of Stabilityt
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Fawaz Asmiran
JEDDAH, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia is commemorating the Founding Day, honoring the historic establishment of the Saudi state by Imam Mohammad bin Saud and his designation of Al-Diriyah as its capital.
The national occasion marks more than three centuries of political, cultural, and social development that have shaped the Kingdom's identity, stability, and future aspirations.
The annual celebration on February 22 was established by royal decree issued in January 2022 by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, designating the day as an official holiday in recognition of the Kingdom's deep-rooted heritage and the enduring bond between its leadership and citizens.
The founding of the First Saudi State in 1727 (1139 AH) -Al-Diriyah as its capital- marked a significant political turning point. Under Imam Mohammad bin Saud, the state pursued unity, education, cultural advancement, security, and economic organization, contributing to regional stability and the protection of pilgrimage and trade routes.
Strategically located along Wadi Hanifah, Al-Diriyah became a major center for caravan trade and intellectual exchange. During the rule of Imam Mohammad bin Saud and his successors, it evolved into a hub for scholars and learning, fostering cultural and economic growth.
Founding Day celebrations highlight national unity, security, and pride in the Kingdom's historical legacy. Today, Saudi Arabia continues an ambitious development journey, positioning itself as a global model of progress and leadership across multiple sectors. (end)
