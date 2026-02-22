403
Kuwait Marks Int'l World Girl Scouts Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Report by Neeran Al-Nassar
KUWAIT, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait joined countries worldwide on Sunday in celebrating girls scouts and guides, known internationally as World Girl Scouts Day, to raise awareness of issues affecting girls and highlight the Girl Guides efforts to empower girls in 146 countries.
This year's celebration is held under the theme "Our Friendship," marking 100 years since the Day was launched in 1926 during the Fourth International Conference of Girl Guides attended by founder Robert Baden-Powell and World Chief Guide Olave Baden-Powell.
February 22 coincides with the birthday of Lord Baden-Powell and represents an occasion to reflect on issues impacting girls, promote messages of peace, and raise funds in support of the global Guiding movement.
Chairwoman of the Kuwait Girl Guides Association Hind Al-Houli told KUNA that the association participates annually in the event as a member of the Olave Baden-Powell Society, supporting voluntary charitable initiatives worldwide.
She said Girl Guides across the globe mark the day through environmental awareness campaigns, workshops addressing girls' concerns, and programs celebrating international friendship, development, and education.
Al-Houli noted that the Guiding movement in Kuwait began in 1957 within the former Department of Education, while the Kuwait Girl Guides Association was officially established on May 25, 1965.
Since its establishment, the movement has achieved steady growth through joining the Arab Region, the World Association, and the GCC Guides Committee.
The Ministry of Education sponsors the movement, with annual registration of units and leaders conducted at the beginning of each academic year in accordance with the World Association and Arab Region requirements to document membership numbers.
Among the association's key objectives are preparing girls as responsible citizens, reinforcing Islamic values, preserving Kuwaiti traditions and virtuous conduct, and instilling love of and loyalty to the homeland.
The association also promotes respect for human rights, peace based on justice and equality, community service for all segments of society, and representation of Kuwait at Gulf, Arab, and international conferences and camps.
With nearly 15,000 members, the association gained full membership in the World Association in 1969 during the 20th World Conference in Finland, and several members have since assumed regional and international positions.
It has received numerous global awards and certificates of recognition, notably the Olave Baden-Powell Award for charitable work, alongside honors for leadership, dedication, and volunteer service.
Al-Houli added that the association organizes an annual peace camp, engages in activities with governmental bodies, conducts charitable and awareness campaigns, and celebrates national occasions.
She said curricula for all age groups are currently being developed to align with modern developments, address girls' needs, and contribute to achieving sustainable development goals.
Fatma Jarragh, winner of the 2026 Advocacy Champion title of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts, expressed pride in the achievement, the first of its kind at the Gulf level, reflecting Kuwait's support for girls' empowerment.
She said she will participate in the 38th World Conference next June as youth representative of Kuwait's delegation, where global policies guiding the movement for the coming three years will be set.
Meanwhile, Lulwa Jawhar won membership in the Arab Regional Committee for Girl Guides and Girl Scouts in August 2025 to represent young women from Kuwait and the Gulf, following 23 years of volunteer and leadership service and several regional distinctions. (end)
