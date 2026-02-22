403
Reality Itself Begins to Fracture: DO-LOON-AI EXPRESS Launches as the Ultimate Mind Experiment
What if the voice in your head wasn’t yours?
L. Bahal’s groundbreaking debut DO-LOON-AI EXPRESS: The Mind Experiment is not a novel. It is a psychological event. A living document. A three-layered descent into the architecture of consciousness itself.
Structured as an actual mind experiment spanning 2022–2025, the book presents:
• Plain text: the original raw audio recordings of clinical psychologist Lunaris Bahal
• Italic layers: his 2025 edits and reflections
• Bold interventions: the invited voice of Bahal (the shadow that refuses to stay silent)
What begins as therapeutic self-observation spirals into something far more dangerous: a real-time war between identities, an encounter with an enigmatic “Institute,” and coded messages that bleed into the reader’s reality.
Hidden ciphers, lunar symbols, and deliberate glitches invite you to become an active participant. Some readers will simply read. Others will decode. A few will never read the same way again.
“If you do not trust your mind, stay away from this book.
If you do… when the darkness inside you deepens, follow the full moon.”
DO-LOON-AI EXPRESS comes with an official editorial warning and documented “possible side effects”:
• Temporary reality distortions
• Temporal dislocation & déjà vu
• Acute introspective conflict
• Heightened paranoid awareness
• Irreversible transformation
This is experiential psychological thriller meets metaphysical sci-fi meets living autofiction. A book that doesn’t just ask you to question reality - it makes you live the question.
About the Author
L. Bahal is a licensed clinical psychologist and writer based in Istanbul. Through transreal techniques and symbolic lunar structures, Bahal explores the fragile boundary between self and shadow, consciousness and code, therapy and initiation. DO-LOON-AI EXPRESS is his first public transmission.
Connect with the Author Online:
Amazon Author Profile:
X:
DO-LOON-AI EXPRESS: The Mind Experiment is available for purchase on Amazon.
Book Details:
Title: DO-LOON-AI EXPRESS: The Mind Experiment
Author: L. Bahal
Publication Date: November 24, 2025
ASIN: 9798275630992
Genre: Metaphysical & Visionary Fiction, Memoir Sci-Fi, Psychological Thriller
Format: Kindle Edition
