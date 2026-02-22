403
Police Arrest Six as Anti-Immigration Protest After Clashes in Manchester
(MENAFN) Police in Manchester, UK, confirmed that six individuals were arrested on Saturday following clashes between anti-immigration demonstrators and counter-protesters.
The demonstration, called the “March for Remigration,” was organized by Britain First, a far-right party advocating for the mass deportation of undocumented migrants. Participants carried British and English flags throughout the event, according to reports.
Opposing groups, including Stand Up to Racism Manchester and the Resist Britain First coalition, also gathered to challenge the anti-immigration march.
Tensions escalated into scuffles and fistfights, with supporters of Britain First accusing counter-protesters of attempting to block the streets. Police stepped in to disperse the fights.
Social media footage shows a group of demonstrators waving British flags and kicking a man while he was on the ground, as reported.
