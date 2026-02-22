PM Modi Urges 'Vocal For Local' Ahead Of Ramadan And Holi Festivals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to citizens to embrace the "Vocal for Local" mantra during the upcoming festive season, promoting domestic products and supporting India's Aatmanirbharta (self-reliant). During the 131st episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, "These days, Ramadan is going on. I wish everyone the best for this holy month. Holi is also coming in a few days. This means that the time filled with colours, gulaal, and laughter is about to knock."

PM Modi's Festive Message

He encouraged everyone to celebrate festivals joyfully with their family and loved ones while keeping in mind the importance of supporting local businesses. "All of you should celebrate all the festivals happily with your family and loved ones. And yes, always remember some mantras, like Vocal for Local," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi also cautioned against relying on foreign products during celebrations, saying, "Many such items which are foreign have entered our Holi festival or any other festival. Keep them away from festivals, keep them away from Holi also, and adopt Swadeshi. When you buy Swadeshi, you also help in the campaign of making the country self-reliant."

The 'Vocal for Local' Initiative

'Vocal for Local' is a national movement, spearheaded by the Central Government and actively promoted by NITI Aayog, with the aim of encouraging consumers to prioritise domestically produced goods and services. At its core, the initiative seeks to strengthen India's economic foundation by empowering local businesses, boosting employment, and enhancing the country's manufacturing capabilities--thereby advancing the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India).

Ramadan and Holi 2026

Ramadan, observed by Muslims worldwide, is a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. During this period, devotees fast from dawn to sunset and engage in increased spiritual activities, including special nightly prayers. This year, the holy month of Ramadan began on February 18, 2026, and will continue for approximately 29 to 30 days.

Meanwhile, Holi, the vibrant Hindu "festival of colours," will be celebrated on March 4, 2026, with the traditional Holika Dahan bonfires taking place on the night of March 3. The festival is marked by the joyous throwing of colours, music, and communal celebrations.

