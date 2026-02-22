Celebrate Ramadan With Exclusive Offers At Dhaka Regency

Dhaka: In the sacred month of Ramadan, Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort invites guests to experience a delightful journey of flavors and heartfelt hospitality through its specially curated dining celebrations.

Throughout Ramadan, one of the biggest loyalty program Dhaka Regency Premier Club members, Dhaka Regency Fan group members, and numerous bank card holders can enjoy exciting Buy One Get One dining privileges, while selected BRAC Bank cardholders can receive an exclusive Buy One Get Two offer as a prime partner during iftar and dinner gatherings at the hotel's dinning outlet Grandiose Restaurant.







In addition, corporate partners and selected cardholders can take advantage of exclusive unlimited buffet dinner bundle offers, priced at BDT 9,999 net for three persons and BDT 11,999 net for four persons.

To further enrich the Ramadan experience, the hotel's popular rooftop garden restaurant, Grill on the Skyline, features special platters designed for friends and families. Dhaka Regency Premier Club members and selected bank cardholders can also enjoy an exclusive 20 percent discount.

