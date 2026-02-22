

Assistant Professor, University of Patras

Georgios Bouloukakis is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Patras, Greece and Affiliated Researcher at Télécom SudParis, France. He received his Ph.D. from UPMC/Sorbonne in 2017, conducting his thesis at the research center of INRIA Paris, France. Previously he held the positions of Associate Professor with at Télécom SudParis / IP Paris, France and Postdoctoral Researcher with the University of California, Irvine, USA. Georgios Bouloukakis is an experienced researcher and educator with over one decade of teaching and mentoring of students, having supervised 4 postdoctoral researchers, 4 Ph.D. thesis, 5 R&D developers and 48 bachelor/master theses. His research interests relate to IoT/Edge-driven middleware and distributed software systems. Georgios Bouloukakis is the Scientific Coordinator of 1 EU research project, and Principal Investigator (PI) of 4 EU research projects. He has received the prestigious fellowships from INRIA@SiliconValley to conduct research during his Postdoc and Ph.D journeys. His published work has received best paper awards at ICIOT 2018, PerCom 2022 & SEAMS 2025, best paper runner-up award at IoT 2024 and distinguished artifact awards at ICSA 2024 & PerCom 2025.

Assistant Professor, University of Patras



2017 Sorbonne University / INRIA Paris, PhD
2012 University of Crete / FORTH-ICS, MSc



2024 PANDORA Role: 101135775 Funding Source: European Commission

2024 CoEvolution Role: 101168560 Funding Source: European Commission

2024 MEDIATE Role: 101168465 Funding Source: European Commission
2023 DI-Hydro Role: 101122311 Funding Source: European Commission

