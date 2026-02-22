Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Army Foils Drug Smuggling Attempt Using Guided Balloons


2026-02-22 03:02:40
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra) -- The Eastern Military Zone thwarted an attempt to smuggle a quantity of narcotics into the Kingdom early Sunday using electronically guided balloons, according to a military statement.
Border Guard units detected the balloons through surveillance operations and successfully intercepted them, forcing their payload to drop inside Jordanian territory. The operation was carried out in coordination with security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department.
The seized materials were transferred to the relevant authorities to take the necessary legal measures.

Jordan News Agency

