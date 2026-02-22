403
Iran Condemns US Amb. To The Israeli Occupation Remarks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- Iran on Sunday condemned remarks by the US ambassador to the Israeli occupation, Mike Huckabee, which included acceptance of the occupation's control over lands belonging to Arab countries, including the occupied West Bank.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei wrote on the X platform that "we condemn these extremist ideological statements," adding that that such remarks encourage the Israeli occupation to continue its crimes against Palestinians and its ongoing aggression against countries in the region. (end)
