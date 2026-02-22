India, Brazil Sign Mou To Boost Postal Cooperation, Focus On Digital Transformation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) India and Brazil have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost cooperation in the postal sector, marking a new step in strengthening ties between the two countries, Ministry of Communications said on Sunday.

The agreement aims to enhance collaboration in postal services, digital transformation and inclusive service delivery.

The MoU was signed by Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and Brazil's Communications Minister Frederico de Siqueira Filho during the State Visit of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to India.

The agreement sets up a broad framework for cooperation between India's Department of Posts and Brazil's Ministry of Communications.

It focuses on strengthening their strategic partnership and promoting the exchange of knowledge and expertise in the postal sector, the ministry said.

Under the MoU, both countries will share best practices in postal policies and operations. They will work together to strengthen universal service obligations and improve addressing systems.

The agreement also covers cooperation in digital transformation, e-commerce logistics and postal financial services, areas that are becoming increasingly important in a fast-changing global market.

India will share its experience in large-scale postal reforms, especially in digital services, e-commerce delivery and citizen-centric public services.

The partnership is expected to help both sides improve operational efficiency and ensure the financial sustainability of their postal networks.

The two countries will also focus on capacity building through training programmes, exchange visits of officials and experts, and joint workshops.

There will be structured information sharing and collaboration on strategic projects of mutual interest.

Both sides have also agreed to enhance coordination in multilateral platforms, including the Universal Postal Union.

The ministry said the MoU reflects the shared commitment of India and Brazil to modernise their postal systems and use them as tools for economic growth, financial inclusion and last-mile delivery of services.

The agreement will remain valid for five years, with a provision for automatic renewal, and will be implemented according to the laws of both countries.