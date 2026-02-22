Oman's Non-Oil Exports Surge To OMR6.7Bn In 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: Non-oil exports in Oman rose during 2025 to almost OMR6.7bn, compared to OMR6.2bn in 2024, recording an increase of 7.5%.

The Oman's National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) stated in its monthly report that re-export activities registered growth of 20.3%, rising from OMR1.708bn in 2024 to OMR2.056bn in 2025.

Leading the Omani non-oil exports were products of the chemical industries and related industries, metals and their manufactured products, metallic goods, plastics, machinery, and electrical equipment.

The past year witnessed a decline in the value of oil exports, which fell to OMR14.5bn billion compared to OMR17.1bn in 2024, registering a decrease of 15.2%, affected insofar as the average price of Omani oil dropped to $71 per barrel, compared to $80.8 per barrel in 2024.

Total oil exports last year reached 307.9 million barrels compared to 308.4 million barrels in 2024, while the average daily oil production rose from 992.6 thousand barrels per day in 2024 to more than one million barrels per day in 2025.

The value of Omani commodity exports during the past year amounted to OMR23.2bn, recording a decline of 7.1% from the 2024 level of OMR25bn, affected by the decrease in oil exports, whereas registered commodity imports rose by 2.7%, from OMR16.7bn to more than OMR17.1bn.

Statistics indicated that the value of Oman's trade exchange reached OMR40.4bn last year, compared to OMR41.7bn in 2024, affected by the decline in the value of oil exports