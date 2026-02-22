Awqaf Ministry Highlights 'Iftar Saem' Endowment In Radio Programme

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has launched a new episode of its Ramadan awareness programme“Waqfak Dhukhr” (Your Endowment is a Treasure), in cooperation with Quran Radio Qatar. The initiative aims to promote the culture of endowment (waqf) in Islam and introduce sustainable charitable projects, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.

The first episode sheds light on the“Iftar Saem” endowment, one of Qatar's most prominent Ramadan waqf initiatives. The programme features Sheikh Fahd Aqla Al-Ruwaili, preacher at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, and is presented by Sheikh Muath Al-Qasimi, also a preacher at the Ministry. The discussion offers a scholarly perspective on the significance of waqf during Ramadan and its role in reinforcing social solidarity and compassion within the community.

The episode underscores how the“Iftar Saem” endowment embodies the values of brotherhood and mercy, while creating sustainable Ramadan iftar tables for fasting individuals across the country. Rather than being limited to seasonal charity, the initiative establishes a long-term endowment model based on investing the principal amount and allocating its annual returns to fund iftar meals.

Eng Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mir, Assistant Director-General of the General Directorate of Endowments and Head of the Iftar Saem Committee, emphasised that the project reflects a sustainable charitable vision.“The 'Iftar Saem' endowment is not merely a temporary initiative; it is a long-term waqf project designed to ensure that the reward continues and its impact is renewed year after year,” he said.