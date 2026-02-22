Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sitting On Vehicle Roofs While Moving Violates Traffic Rules

2026-02-22 02:05:19
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Traffic at the Ministry of Interior has issued a public advisory warning against the dangerous practice of sitting on vehicle roofs or leaning out of windows while a vehicle is in motion, stressing that such behaviour constitutes a traffic violation and poses serious risks to lives.

In a statement shared across its official platforms, the Directorate emphasised that sitting on vehicle roofs or protruding from windows during movement endangers not only the individuals involved but also other road users. The authority underscored that these actions are punishable by law and fall under traffic violations as stipulated in the country's traffic regulations.

The advisory highlighted that reckless conduct on the roads, including unsafe celebratory behaviours, can lead to severe injuries or fatal accidents.

The Peninsula

