Tasklink Introduces Fully Integrated Technical Work Management Platform

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Amid the rapid digital transformation taking place in Qatar, the entrepreneurship sector is experiencing noticeable growth acceleration, driven by technological advancements and the increasing reliance on digital solutions across various industries.

It has become a central pillar in the country's economic development path, supported by Qatar National Vision 2030. Labour market reports indicate that nearly 75% of institutions now rely, to varying degrees, on digital systems to manage their operations and services, reflecting a fundamental shift in the structure of the business environment.

This transformation is no longer limited to upgrading tools; it is reshaping the labour market itself. Demand for specialised technical skills has increased by approximately 25% in recent years, particularly in programming, data analytics, cybersecurity, and application development. As this demand continues to grow, companies are seeking more flexible hiring models capable of responding to the dynamic nature of modern technical projects.

Within this evolving landscape, the need emerged for platforms that go beyond simply connecting companies with talent. There is a growing demand for structured environments that organise professional relationships within clear and transparent frameworks. From this perspective, Tasklink was launched as a digital system designed to manage technical work, combining a project marketplace, structured hiring models, and scalable enterprise solutions.

The platform is built around the concept of a“Technical Project Marketplace,” allowing companies to publish projects free of charge while clearly defining scope, technical requirements, budget, and timelines. The system operates similarly to a digital tendering process, where freelancers and specialists submit proposals to execute the project, and companies review and select the most suitable candidate according to their criteria.

The project value is secured within the Tasklink wallet to ensure commitment and seriousness, while an 8% commission is deducted from talent upon project completion. This model is founded on transparency, security, and organisation, reducing operational risks and strengthening trust between parties. Beyond project management, the platform offers structured direct and remote technical hiring solutions.

Tasklink provides multiple packages, including defined recruitment support periods, full HR management services for technical teams, and remote hiring coordination based on company needs.

At the enterprise level, the platform delivers integrated institutional solutions, including workforce management programmes, dedicated recruitment channels, and structured models tailored for government entities and large organisations. This institutional framework reflects long-term scalability and supports complex, multi-phase projects.

Tasklink covers a wide range of technical fields, including website and application development, digital system design, data analytics, cybersecurity, and digital marketing.

In line with the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence applications, the platform places particular emphasis on AI-related projects, including smart model development, automation tools, and the creation of AI Agents, intelligent systems capable of executing defined tasks autonomously based on pre-programmed criteria. These technologies represent some of the most significant trends adopted by organisations to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and improve responsiveness.

Tasklink operates under Al Sharq Technology, a subsidiary of Dar Al Sharq Group, reflecting its foundation on established institutional expertise in digital solution development and technical project management. This institutional backing strengthens the platform's credibility and reinforces its long-term sustainability.

The platform also incorporates a structured financial mechanism that safeguards the rights of all parties. Payments are managed within a transparent digital system and released upon completion and delivery of agreed work according to defined terms. This model enhances confidence and minimises operational risks, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises executing technical projects.