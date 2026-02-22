Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For February 22

Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For February 22


2026-02-22 02:03:06
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 22, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 38 currencies went up, while 7 currencies fell compared to February 21.

The official rate for $1 is 1,289,994 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,520,061 rials. On February 21, the euro was priced at 1,518,535 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 22

Rial on February 21

1 US dollar

USD

1,289,994

1,289,070

1 British pound

GBP

1,738,898

1,740,076

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,663,288

1,661,746

1 Swedish króna

SEK

142,357

142,314

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

135,368

135,327

1 Danish krone

DKK

203,342

203,275

1 Indian rupee

INR

14,217

14,196

1 UAE Dirham

AED

351,258

351,006

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

4,206,759

4,204,176

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

462,238

461,235

100 Japanese yen

JPY

831,887

831,674

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

165,067

164,951

1 Omani rial

OMR

3,355,496

3,349,611

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

942,548

941,610

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

770,901

769,920

1 South African rand

ZAR

80,442

80,348

1 Turkish lira

TRY

29,431

29,405

1 Russian ruble

RUB

16,810

16,794

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

354,394

354,140

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

98,427

98,370

1 Syrian pound

SYP

11,666

11,608

1 Australian dollar

AUD

913,324

912,719

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

343,998

343,752

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

3,430,835

3,428,378

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,018,470

1,017,284

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,054,307

1,054,713

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

41,704

41,658

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

614

614

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

888,177

886,823

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

204,415

203,753

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

186,714

186,602

100 Thai baht

THB

4,143,422

4,141,853

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

330,520

330,296

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

891,847

886,961

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,819,456

1,818,152

1 euro

EUR

1,520,061

1,518,535

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

259,478

258,290

1 Georgian lari

GEL

482,338

481,922

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

76,397

76,405

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

20,431

20,449

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

450,635

450,716

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

758,820

758,195

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,225,725

2,224,664

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

136,128

136,292

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

368,581

367,443

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,211

3,222

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,616,363 rials and $1 costs 1,371,720.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.61-1.64 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.9-1.93 million rials.

Trend News Agency

