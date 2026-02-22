Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For February 22

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 22, Trend reports. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 38 currencies went up, while 7 currencies fell compared to February 21. The official rate for $1 is 1,289,994 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,520,061 rials. On February 21, the euro was priced at 1,518,535 rials.

Currency Rial on February 22 Rial on February 21 1 US dollar USD 1,289,994 1,289,070 1 British pound GBP 1,738,898 1,740,076 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,663,288 1,661,746 1 Swedish króna SEK 142,357 142,314 1 Norwegian krone NOK 135,368 135,327 1 Danish krone DKK 203,342 203,275 1 Indian rupee INR 14,217 14,196 1 UAE Dirham AED 351,258 351,006 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 4,206,759 4,204,176 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 462,238 461,235 100 Japanese yen JPY 831,887 831,674 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 165,067 164,951 1 Omani rial OMR 3,355,496 3,349,611 1 Canadian dollar CAD 942,548 941,610 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 770,901 769,920 1 South African rand ZAR 80,442 80,348 1 Turkish lira TRY 29,431 29,405 1 Russian ruble RUB 16,810 16,794 1 Qatari riyal QAR 354,394 354,140 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 98,427 98,370 1 Syrian pound SYP 11,666 11,608 1 Australian dollar AUD 913,324 912,719 1 Saudi riyal SAR 343,998 343,752 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 3,430,835 3,428,378 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,018,470 1,017,284 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,054,307 1,054,713 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 41,704 41,658 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 614 614 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 888,177 886,823 1 Libyan dinar LYD 204,415 203,753 1 Chinese yuan CNY 186,714 186,602 100 Thai baht THB 4,143,422 4,141,853 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 330,520 330,296 1,000 South Korean won KRW 891,847 886,961 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,819,456 1,818,152 1 euro EUR 1,520,061 1,518,535 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 259,478 258,290 1 Georgian lari GEL 482,338 481,922 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 76,397 76,405 1 Afghan afghani AFN 20,431 20,449 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 450,635 450,716 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 758,820 758,195 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,225,725 2,224,664 1 Tajik somoni TJS 136,128 136,292 1 Turkmen manat TMT 368,581 367,443 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,211 3,222

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,616,363 rials and $1 costs 1,371,720.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.61-1.64 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.9-1.93 million rials.