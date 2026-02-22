Iran, IAEA Stress Importance Of Using Diplomacy To Reach Agreement

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stressed the importance of reaching a lasting agreement on Iran's nuclear program, Trend reports via the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

According to the report, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi had a telephone conversation with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

In the phone conversation, the parties exchanged views on the latest situation regarding the indirect talks between Iran and the United States.

The parties noted the importance of taking advantage of the dialogue and constructive mutual understanding to advance the discussion process.

To note, two rounds of indirect talks have been held between Iran and the United States this year regarding the nuclear program. The talks were organized through the mediation of Oman. The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi, while the US delegation was led by US President's special representative Steve Witkoff and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner.