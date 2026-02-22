Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports. The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar February 9 1.7 February 16 1.7 February 10 1.7 February 17 1.7 February 11 1.7 February 18 1.7 February 12 1.7 February 19 1.7 February 13 1.7 February 20 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0183 manat this week, while the weighted average rate dipped by 0.0094 manat, amounting to 2.0091 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro February 9 2.0105 February 16 2.0166 February 10 2.0243 February 17 2.0130 February 11 2.0244 February 18 2.0132 February 12 2.0165 February 19 2.0042 February 13 2.0167 February 20 1.9983 Average rate per week 2.0185 Average rate per week 2.0091

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0049 this week, while the weighted average went up by 0.0129 manat, amounting to 2.2146 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble February 9 2.2069 February 16 2.2092 February 10 2.2016 February 17 2.2112 February 11 2.2001 February 18 2.2246 February 12 2.1985 February 19 2.2139 February 13 2.2015 February 20 2.2141 Average rate per week 2.2017 Average rate per week 2.2146

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dipped by 0.0001 to 0.0389 this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0001 manat, making 0.0389 manat per one lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira February 9 0.039 February 16 0.0389 February 10 0.039 February 17 0.0389 February 11 0.039 February 18 0.0389 February 12 0.039 February 19 0.0388 February 13 0.0389 February 20 0.0388 Average rate per week 0.039 Average rate per week 0.0389