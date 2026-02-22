Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
February 9
1.7
February 16
1.7
February 10
1.7
February 17
1.7
February 11
1.7
February 18
1.7
February 12
1.7
February 19
1.7
February 13
1.7
February 20
1.7
Average rate per week
1.7
Average rate per week
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0183 manat this week, while the weighted average rate dipped by 0.0094 manat, amounting to 2.0091 manat per euro.
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
February 9
2.0105
February 16
2.0166
February 10
2.0243
February 17
2.0130
February 11
2.0244
February 18
2.0132
February 12
2.0165
February 19
2.0042
February 13
2.0167
February 20
1.9983
Average rate per week
2.0185
Average rate per week
2.0091
The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0049 this week, while the weighted average went up by 0.0129 manat, amounting to 2.2146 manat per 100 rubles.
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
February 9
2.2069
February 16
2.2092
February 10
2.2016
February 17
2.2112
February 11
2.2001
February 18
2.2246
February 12
2.1985
February 19
2.2139
February 13
2.2015
February 20
2.2141
Average rate per week
2.2017
Average rate per week
2.2146
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dipped by 0.0001 to 0.0389 this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0001 manat, making 0.0389 manat per one lira.
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
February 9
0.039
February 16
0.0389
February 10
0.039
February 17
0.0389
February 11
0.039
February 18
0.0389
February 12
0.039
February 19
0.0388
February 13
0.0389
February 20
0.0388
Average rate per week
0.039
Average rate per week
0.0389
